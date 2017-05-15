New study suggests tequila may be good for your bones FOX Content Hub New study suggests tequila may be good for your bones According to a new study, a shot of tequila may be good for your bones.

As reported by Science Daily, research found that mice who ingested fructans from blue agave had healthier bones than those that did not.

"The consumption of fructans contained in the agave [plant], in collaboration with adequate intestinal microbiota, promotes the formation of new bone, even with the presence of osteoporosis," said Dr. Mercedes Lopez of the Center for Research and Advanced Studies in Mexico.

They found that the mice had 50 percent more osteocalcin -- a protein that signifies production of new bone. They also discovered that the diameter of their bones was higher.

Scientists believe that this may help develop an alternative treatment to osteoporosis. According to Forbes, tequila has additional health benefits such as aiding with digestion, lowering bad cholesterol, and alleviating tension and headaches.

Of course those benefits come only with moderation, and overdoing it can be harmful. Drink too much of anything and you might find yourself breaking bones instead of strengthening them.

Watch the video if you’d rather have a shot of tequila than a glass of milk.