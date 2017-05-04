Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson pays it forward FOX Content Hub Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson pays it forward Deshaun Watson is on top of the world right now. Having won the College National Championship earlier this year, the former Clemson quarterback was recently selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.

But life wasn’t always so spectacular for the rising star.

Growing up he was surrounded by drugs and violence, and lived in public housing in Gainesville, Georgia with his mother. Then one day hope entered the Watson family’s life when his mother received a Habitat for Humanity house. Along with the opportunity came Deshaun’s first NFL experience.

Waiting inside the house was Atlanta Falcons running back Warrick Dunn. He has partnered [https://wdc.org/role-impact-programs/homes-for-the-holidays/] with Habitat for Humanity for two decades, and it was his organization that provided the Watson’s with furniture, a television, a computer, and stocked cabinets of food at the time.

Many years later, Deshaun was reunited with those roots in an annual philanthropy event between his Clemson football team and Habitat for Humanity. Deshaun has been volunteering his time with the organization and has been active in house builds ever since.

He’s determined to give every family he can a chance at a new life -- Just like he had.

Watch the video to see how Deshaun is paying it forward.