The new pineapple pizza controversy

While visiting a high school. Icelandic President Gudni Johannesson said pineapple pizza should be outlawed, and if he could pass laws, he’d ban it. Unfortunately Johannesson was kidding, but that didn’t stop the internet from praising him and hating him.

Redditer metalmaniac9999 called him “A true hero. Pineapple on pizza is a crime against gastronomy.” ...Preach brother!

Meanwhile Steve Green, publisher of pizza industry magazine PMQ told the Huffington Post, “Being against pineapple pizza is like being against Santa Claus.”

Johannesson was forced to back off his statements after the backlash saying, "I do not have the power to make laws which forbid people to put pineapples on their pizza. I am glad that I do not hold such power. Presidents should not have unlimited power."

Let that be a lesson to presidents everywhere. Don’t come between people and their pizza.