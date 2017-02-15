100 year-old couple shares their tips for a successful marriage FOX Content Hub 100 year-old couple shares their tips for a successful marriage Morrie is 103 years old and his wife Betty is 100. They've been together since 1938.

Morrie told The Guardian, “We’ve been together for nearly eight decades, and we still haven’t killed each other!”

“Though we’ve tried a few times,” Betty jokingly said.

They must have some secrets to having such a successful marriage.

Betty said, “Just don’t let every complaint turn to anger… And you’ve got to like them. Morrie would never use the word love; I do, but the actions are the same on either part.”

Wait! Morrie has never said,”I love you” in almost 80 years???

Morrie explained, “Love is possessive; it’s controlling and demanding. The word that I would rather use instead is ‘caring’. You care about people. ‘Care’, to me, has a much deeper meaning.”

Uh huh. Believe it or not, Morrie was not a salesman.

Was the marriage proposal romantic at least? “Oh hell no,” Betty answered. “He never proposed. He just asked, ‘Would you like to live in California?’”

They met at Betty’s cousin’s wedding in New York City in 1938. Betty was seated at a table to Morrie’s left. Morrie said, “On my right was Rose Lebovsky, a very pretty girl, sophisticated, with wealthy parents.” Betty asked: “Why did you pick me?” “Because you ate less.”

Sounds like Betty has a great sense of humor. We love you, Betty. See, Morrie, was that so hard?