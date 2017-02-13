Parents meet man who received their son's heart FOX Content Hub Parents meet man who received their son’s heart Michael Haynes received the gift of life through a heart transplant when Marc Materka suffered a seizure in a pool hundreds of miles away on July 2, 2011.

“The doctors told me that everything has to be a match for the heart transplant. They said Marc and I was a perfect match. A perfect match,” said Haynes.

Vowing to not take his second life for granted, Michael has run two Peachtree Road Races in Marc’s memory. He says not a day goes by without talking to his “guardian angel”.

Although they’ve corresponded for years, he recently got the chance to meet the people that gave Marc his life, and thus his own -- Pat and Bob Materka -- Marc’s parents.

Pat Materka told FOX 5 Atlanta, “It’s more than just your ordinary organ, you know. It maybe carries memories or something. I don’t know. As soon as I saw Michael, I began sort of seeing expressions on his face, that I almost recognized.”

Not only does Marc live on with every beat of that heart, but one of his kidneys went to an uncle and another to an older woman who had been on dialysis for years.

Watch the video to see the touching heart to heart.