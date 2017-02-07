Fast food packaging may be worse for you than the food FOX Content Hub Fast food packaging may be worse for you than the food What's worse for your health than fast food? Some of the packaging they wrap it in, according to a new report.

The report published in Environmental Science and Technology Letters, found that a third of packaging materials used by fast food restaurants contained fluorinated chemicals.

These are the same chemicals that provide the water-repellant, stain-resistant, and non-stick properties to things like furniture, outdoor gear and carpets. Some fluorinated chemicals have been linked to with cancer, elevated cholesterol and decreased fertility.

According to Laurel Schaider, one of the authors of the research report, "These studies have found that the extent of migration depends on the temperature of the food, the type of food and how long the food is in contact with the paper."

The biggest culprit for fluorinated chemicals is that innocent looking paper wrapping your burger.

So what can fast food customers do to limit their risk?

Researchers say they can put pressure on state and local officials to hold the fast food industry accountable. Or ask for your burger and fries unwrapped-- or to play it completely safe-- add “carpet chemicals” to the long list of reasons to stop eating fast food.