Mutilated dog hasn't given up on humans despite trauma

A brown and tan Rottweiler mix found mutilated and wandering the streets of Detroit is being nursed back to health by the Michigan Humane Society (MHS).

A brown and tan Rottweiler mix found mutilated and wandering the streets of Detroit is being nursed back to health by the Michigan Humane Society (MHS).

His injuries are pure horror. His nose was cut off, both ears removed down to the skull, his tail docked, and he had injuries to his back legs. It is hard to imagine the the mental trauma this poor dog has endured.

Reward to help maimed rottweiler with nose, ears cut off now over $35,000 https://t.co/XmdN8WZmd2 pic.twitter.com/5MLUvQsXCS — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) January 23, 2017

Workers believe “Baron”, as he is now called, once had a good life.

MHS cruelty investigator Mark Ramos told FOX 2 Detroit,"As long as I have been doing this, I can't imagine somebody taking care of a dog for as long as they’ve cared of him and then turn around and doing this to their own dog."

Despite the trauma inflicted on him, “Baron” hasn’t given up on mankind. He remains social and friendly, and actually seeks out people.

If “Baron” is not claimed as a stray soon, he will be up for adoption where he has a chance for a new life. A chance to put this savagery behind him.

Initially a $2500 reward, the Michigan Humane Society is currently offering a $35,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the real animals responsible for such cruelty.

“This kind of cruelty is unacceptable. We need to be a voice for these animals and as a community we need to speak through our strong actions to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” said Ramos.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Michigan Humane Society Cruelty Investigation Department at (313) 872-3401.