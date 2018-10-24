FOX 26 News Brief for Wednesday, October 24, 2018

A stench moving through parts of Houston today caught a lot of folks' attention. The smell prompted CenterPoint crews and the Fire Department to visit Eliot Elementary School, and the evacuation of the Municipal Courthouse.

Officials across the nation are scrambling to find the origin of multiple suspicious packages containing suspected explosive devices. They were sent to prominent political figures, including former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

A plumber is accused of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl while working at a home in West University Place. 23-year-old Brandon Bonds is charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Stephen F. Austin University is investigating an incident in which someone accessed their computers, altered some students' grades and sent offensive emails. One prospective student received an email from SFA Admissions with the n-word ten times in a row, in all capital letters.

A political banner opposing a major firefighter pay raise was posted at the site of the infamous Southwest Inn Fire. The firefighter union chief is calling this an unforgivable act of disrespect.