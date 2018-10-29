FOX 26 News Brief for Monday, October 29, 2018

The search continues for a missing two-year-old girl in College Station. Police arrested her mother, 21-year-old Tiaundra Christon, this morning. She's charged with abandonment or endangerment of a child and false reporting to police.

Quite a scene at an early voting site after a voter became offended by a poll worker's NRA hat. He told him to take it off and said the worker began arguing with him.

Houston Rockets Point Guard James Harden visited Westfield High School in Spring today, and urged students not to drink and drive.

The man charged in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre was brought into court in a wheelchair today. 46-year-old Robert Bowers is accused of shooting and killing 11 worshippers Saturday, in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.