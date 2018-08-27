FOX 26 News Brief for Monday, August 27

The J.J. Watt Foundation announced how its Harvey Relief Fund has helped nonprofit organizations and Houstonians over the past year.

Texas Children's Hospital is treating a child for a suspected case of the measles. The child is between the ages of one and three.

The first day of school was pretty extraordinary at one of Houston's most historic schools. Booker T. Washington High School is celebrating its 125th birthday with a brand new, more than $52 million building.

Today was the first day Houston ISD served up free breakfast, lunch and dinner to students.

The number of school marshals in Texas is more than triple what it was back in June. The spike is a direct result of the shooting at Santa Fe High School.

Home surveillance video of a woman ringing door bells in the Sunrise Ranch subdivision is going viral. It happened at 3 a.m. Friday. Montgomery County deputies are now trying to identify her. She was only wearing a t-shirt, didn't have shoes on and seems to have broken restraints on both wrists. It also appears she may be pregnant.