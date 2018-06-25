FOX 26 News Brief for June 25, 2018

Family and supporters of Johnny Hernandez protested in downtown Houston today. They're upset that Terry Thompson's murder trial was deemed a mistrial.

Today jurors heard opening statements in an honor killings trial. Ali Irsan is charged with capital murder for the death of his daughter's husband and her best friend.

A Galveston police officer shot and killed 18-year-old Luis Argueta this morning during a traffic stop. At some point during the stop, investigators said Luis got out of the car and started running.

Harris County deputies are looking for three burglars who terrorized a Fort Bend County family. The sheriff said that three masked men broke into the family's home, demanded money, burned their 7-year-old son with hot water and held him underwater.

A well-known Kemah area business owner and his wife are dead after a plane they were in crashed in Michigan. Greg Boaz owned Lone Star Grill and Palapas Bar.

The Houston ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve the $2 billion budget for the 2018-2019 school year.

Houston Police officer and Hurricane Harvey hero Officer Norberto Ramon was laid to rest today.