FOX 26 Digital News Brief for Oct. 26, 2018

A man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats is in custody. 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc was arrested in Florida on Friday morning.

The Houston Independent School District is responding to complaints of violence at James Madison High School after several fights were captured on cell phone video. Students tell FOX 26 News that multiple fights happen every day on the campus.

The NAACP is suing Waller County for not providing polling locations on the Prairie View A&M University campus during the first week of early voting.

Campaigning for and against Proposition A and Proposition B is in full swing. Proposition A will fund projects to improve drainage and roads while Proposition B will give firefighters a pay increase.