FOX 26 Digital News Brief for June 26, 2018

- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is on high alert after fliers found on as many as fifteen patrol vehicles had tested positive for fentanyl. One sergeant was sent to the hospital.

An explosion leveled part of a hospital in Gatesville, Texas. No official cause has been released yet, but authorities are focusing on a possible gas leak in the hospital's boiler room.

An man was arrested for hiring someone to kill a Houston Police Department officer. Police said 47-year-old Mohamed Mohammed was angry over parking violations he received at his east Houston business.

People in a southeast Houston neighborhood are calling one of their own a hero, after he shot a burglar who had broken into a neighbor's home.

Children in the Kings Row Apartments complex held signs and spoke out against violence, joined by Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo. He is determined to find whoever shot a four-year-old boy in that complex.

Space Center Houston is the first facility of its kind in the world to become a Certified Autism Center.