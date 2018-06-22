FOX 26 Digital News Brief for June 22, 2018

The jury in the Terry Thompson murder trial enters a third day of deliberations. Thompson was originally facing a murder charge, but prosecutors asked the judge on Thursday to allow the jury to consider lesser offenses.

Twenty migrant women and children are no longer in federal custody. FOX 26 News was there when the families were released on Friday.

A sinkhole opened up on South Post Oak Road near Gasmer Drive in southwest Houston. City employees were investigating settling in the road when it collapsed.

Soccer fans are gearing up for the big faceoff between Mexico and South Korea in the FIFA World Cup on Saturday morning.

Houstonians enjoyed the BIG3 2018 season opener at the Toyota Center on Friday. Before the game began, legendary rappers Ice Cube and Bun B treated the crowd to a special performance.