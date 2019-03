Officers are searching for whoever shot and killed a beloved elementary school teaching assistant outside her home on the East Side of Houston.

An inmate escaped custody while appearing in court in downtown Houston on Thursday.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office is sharing the results of its new initiative that aims to hold bar owners and servers responsible for overserving alcohol.

A woman working as a greeter at a Houston-area Walmart store is concerned about the company's recent announcement.

Former first lady Michelle Obama is visiting Houston over the weekend as part of her book tour. A mural is being painted in her honor.