Four Wendy's workers accused of dealing meth

- Four employees of a Wendy’s restaurant face criminal charges after investigators say they were caught dealing methamphetamine out of the fast food restaurant.

Members of the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad took the four into custody on Thursday afternoon after a lengthy investigation.

Investigators identified the suspects as 27-year-old Zachary Jerome Donley, 32-year-old Kristal Dawn Hogan, 26-year-old Jeffery Levi Justus, and 36-year-old Amanda Jean McCartney.

The four arrested are the restaurant manager, cook and 2 other employees.

Agents allege the suspects had dealt small quantities of the drug from the restaurant for several weeks.

CMANS Commander Phil Price told the Cherokee Tribune & Ledger News, “This is a concern, since innocent customers were observing drug deals in the parking lot area and inside the facility. In this case, it was not the quantities of drugs, but the risk to the public.”

The restaurant, located at 102 Riverstone Parkway, Canton, had to close for a few hours Thursday before reopening later that afternoon.

Wendy's released the following statement to FOX 5:

"The safety of our employees and customers is our top priority. We do not condone any sort of illegal activity in our restaurants, and we will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement on their investigation. The individuals involved in this situation are no longer employed by our company."

-Glenn Varner, Vice President of Operations, Hoover Foods