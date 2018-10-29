Fort Bend Co. Animal Services at critical capacity, waiving adoption fees

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Oct 29 2018 08:30PM CDT

Video Posted: Oct 29 2018 05:57PM CDT

Updated: Oct 29 2018 08:31PM CDT

ROSENBERG, Texas (FOX 26) - Fort Bend County Animal Services in Rosenberg is at critical capacity and is asking the public to consider adopting or fostering an animal from the shelter.

The overcrowded shelter is temporarily waiving adoption fees in an effort to find homes for as many pets as possible. The adoption includes basic vaccines, rabies vaccine, microchip, spay/neuter and a heartworm/combo test.

The shelter also has several dogs that have been at the shelter for months on their "Pets Urgently Seeking Homes" list.

For more information on adopting or fostering a pet, click here.

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston