Fort Bend Co. Animal Services at critical capacity, waiving adoption fees

Fort Bend County Animal Services Fort Bend County Animal Services

- Fort Bend County Animal Services in Rosenberg is at critical capacity and is asking the public to consider adopting or fostering an animal from the shelter.

The overcrowded shelter is temporarily waiving adoption fees in an effort to find homes for as many pets as possible. The adoption includes basic vaccines, rabies vaccine, microchip, spay/neuter and a heartworm/combo test.

The shelter also has several dogs that have been at the shelter for months on their "Pets Urgently Seeking Homes" list.

For more information on adopting or fostering a pet, click here.