Flyers placed on patrol vehicles laced with fentanyl

- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about flyers placed on windshields because they may be laced with a dangerous opioid.

On Tuesday afternoon, HCSO reported that these flyers were placed on the windshields of as many as fifteen marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles on 601 Lockwood.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the flyers had anti-government messages on them. At least one of the papers tested positive for the drug fentanyl.

Authorities say one sergeant who touched a flier received medical treatment and was later released from the hospital.

"Fentanyl can be very toxic," describes Sheriff Gonzalez. "Even small amounts embedded in a flyer, in a paper, is something that could cause symptoms and many times, had this sergeant not acted quickly and gotten help, many times, it can end up deadly."

Hazardous materials crews spent several hours clearing the scene on Tuesday afternoon.

If you see the flyers, do not touch them. You are encouraged to contact authorities immediately.