Authorities are investigating a deadly fire at a mobile home in north Harris County.

Investigators say a 44-year-old mother, her 13-year-old daughter and her 22-year-old son were inside the home, and sadly, the mother did not make it out alive.

Officials say the son smelled smoke and called 911 around 4 a.m. Friday. He was able get his sister out.

Firefighters say they arrived to the home on Mooney Road within four minutes but did not hear smoke alarms.

Firefighters are continuing to monitor for hot spots.

Investigators with the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office are on the scene.