Farmer saves fawn and takes it for a drive in combine harvester

While harvesting grain with his combine harvester in Maryland, Andrew Grove spotted a baby deer. Andrew knew he had to take the fawn out of harm’s way. After catching the fawn, the thoughtful farmer popped it into the cab of the machine and carried on working.

Footage shared to Facebook shows the animal calmly staring out the window while the vehicle harvests the grain. Andrew said, “when I was done I left it go back (sic) to its mother”. Credit: Andrew Grove via Storyful