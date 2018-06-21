Family perplexed over patio furniture theft caught on camera

- A Clayton County family said their outdoor furniture has been slowly disappearing but they have caught the thieves on camera. The Allen family said their security cameras captured two men and a woman on their front porch

“It’s ridiculous. Why are you running around barefoot in the middle of the night with young boys, stealing?” Tiffany Allen said.

On June 16 just after 2:30 in the morning, the Allen’s security system captured two young men and a barefoot woman coming up on their front porch and stealing some of the patio furniture. They stole three armed chairs.

“It’s so disrespectful. You are stealing from your own community. Patio furniture?” Allen said.

The Allen family filed a report with Clayton County Police and hope if someone recognizes the three people on their home surveillance video they would contact investigators.

But the story doesn’t end there. On Wednesday night, one of the thieves came back and stole the last of the armchairs, perhaps to make a matching set of four.