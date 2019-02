Related Headlines Video released of men suspected in shooting

HOUSTON (FOX 26) — As two Texas families mark a painful year, they hope someone can finally help identify the suspects that killed one man man and injured another.

Houston police say Leroy Sauceda and Eric Fulcher were shot as they left Chulas Sports Cantina on the East Freeway on Feb. 23, 2018.

Fulcher was shot in the shoulder and survived. Sauceda was shot in the head and died.

In July 2018, police released surveillance video of the two men they believe are behind the deadly shooting. They have not been identified yet. The video also shows the suspects getting into a white Chevrolet Tahoe.

Police add that Fulcher and Sauceda got into an argument with the suspects at the bar. Fulcher's mother says the victims didn't think much of it.

"They thought everything was done, that it was over with,” she told FOX 26 News. She did not want to use her name because she fears for her family’s safety.

Deanette Sauceda says her brother was in Houston to drop off Fulcher. The two were returning from a job in Alabama.

Sauceda was supposed to be home in Corpus Christi the next day.

"Never did our family think that he was going to be taken the way he was,” said Deanette as she fought back tears.

The families also never believed it would take this long to track down the suspects. The relatives hope someone will finally come forward with information.

"Whether you overheard a conversation, whether it’s small or big, please just do it," pleaded Fulcher’s mother. "And do it anonymously, that way you don’t put yourself at risk.” She also hopes the parents’ suspects will step up.

"I know if it was one of our kids, we would want them to be held accountable," added Fulcher's mother. "We would turn them in. We would be there for them, but we would still make them do the right thing."

If you have any information about the case, please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston by phone at 713-222-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.