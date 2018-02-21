Prince George's County fallen officer Cpl. Mujahid Ramzziddin remembered, honored by community

- The Prince George’s County police officer who was shot and killed in Brandywine on Wednesday while stepping in to protect a woman threatened in a domestic situation has been identified by officials.

The Prince George’s County Police Department identified the officer as 51-year-old Cpl. Mujahid Ramzziddin, a 14-year veteran of their force. He was a husband and father of four children and was on PGPD's Special Operations Division's Harbor Unit.

Authorities said Ramzziddin was shot and killed while attempting to help a woman during a domestic dispute on Chadsey Lane.

The suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Glenn Tyndell, took Ramzziddin’s gun and led officers on a chase before being shot and killed by police at Route 210 and Old Fort Road.

The Prince George’s County Police Department asked the community to keep Ramzziddin’s family and its department in its prayers. Condolences poured in from departments around the region after the news broke of Ramzziddin’s death.

“He saved her life by giving his own,” said Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski. “I’m extraordinarily proud of him, not just for the way we lost him, but for the totality of his career.”

Cpl. Ramzziddin was awarded the Medal of Valor in 2006 for his courage while engaging an armed suspect.

"Hero, mentor, father, son, husband. By all account, this man was doing everything in life right," said John Telectchea, President of the Prince George's County Fraternal Order of Police.

The Imam at Nation's Mosque Masjid Muhammad says a funeral for Cpl. Ramzziddin will be Friday at the Diyanet Center of America in Lanham, Md.

Cpl. Ramzziddin was honored during prayers at the mosque Wednesday night. Friends at Masjid Muhammad in Northwest say he was also a devout Muslim who was very involved in the mosque.

“We’re just proud of him,” said Talib Shareef, the Imam at Masjid Muhammad.

His death was a shock to everyone who knew him, but friends say the way he lost his life is consistent with how he lived it.

“That didn’t surprise me,” said Shareef. “Because he was trying to protect someone.”

“Mujahid passed following the commands of his Lord,” said friend Abdul Qawwee. “Best you can be as a Muslim is being a servant to your community and that’s what he was doing.”

“He loved, loved his family,” said Shareef.

He says he hopes this tragic death will serve a larger purpose and an inspiration.

“If we’re going to pass, let’s do something productive,” Shareef said. “Let’s be doing something productive. You never know when it’s going to happen, but we should have a life that’s useful.”

Police say Cpl. Ramzziddin had assignments with District III, District IV, the WAVE Unit and the Gang Unit, before taking his final assignment with the Harbor Unit with PGPD.

According to Ramzziddin’s LinkedIn profile, he had previously served with the Metropolitan Police Department for five years, the DC Air National Guard for two years and the U.S. Marine Corps. for eight years.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan directed flags around the state to fly at half-staff and released the following statement: