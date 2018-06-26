1 dead, 12 injured in Central Texas hospital explosion

- At least one person was killed and a dozen people were injured in an explosion at a Central Texas hospital caused by a "construction accident."

Officials say the blast happened at a part of the Coryell Memorial Hospital under construction in Gatesville on Tuesday around 3 p.m. and caused a partial building collapse.

The person killed and the 12 people injured were all construction workers.

Witnesses say a generator exploded in an addition to the hospital that was under construction. The hospital chief executive says a gas line may have been involved.

Dr. Jeff Bates, the hospital's medical director, says "three or four" of the workers were critically injured.

Officials say the injured were taken to trauma centers in Temple, with those sustaining severe burns being airlifted to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.

None of the hospital's patients and staff were injured, but many of them were evacuated because power was knocked out to the entire area.

The name of the deceased construction worker has not been released.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. Foul play is not suspected at this point.

Officials will provide another update on Wednesday at 11:45 a.m.

Gatesville is located north of Killeen and west of Waco in Coryell County.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.