Decomposing body found in southwest Houston home

- Complaints about the stench from a patio home in southwest Houston led firefighters and officers to find the decomposing body of a woman in a garage.

The Houston Fire Department arrived at around 10 p.m. Friday to the home on Leader Street near Westbranch Drive and contacted the Houston Police Department to get permission to enter the structure.

Once inside the garage, firefighters found the body of the woman face down. They determined the body had been the garage for several days.

Police determined that the woman's vehicle was used in a "dine and dash" theft at a Denny's restaurant on June 20 after unknown suspects had robbed her, killed her and took the car.