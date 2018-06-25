Community remembers couple killed in plane crash

- A community is mourning the loss of a well-known business owner and his wife in the Kemah area.

Greg Boaz and his wife, Julie, died when their plane crashed and caught fire in Michigan. Boaz's son, Peyton, was also aboard. He survived but is in critical condition. Witnesses helped the boy escape the wreckage.

The family was headed to Michigan to watch Boaz's daughter’s volleyball tournament.

Boaz owned Palapas Bar in Kemah and Lone Star Grill in Bacliff.

Chris Green says he’s been friends with Boaz for almost 40 years. Green says his friend was 6’6" with a heart as big as his presence.

“Greg was just full of love, happiness, loved to have a good time,” said Green fighting back tears.

He says Boaz and his wife Julie were recently married and the two seemed genuinely happy.

“It’s just tragic because he was living life to the fullest,” Green added.

The National Transportation Safety Board believes the plane went down because of low fuel and landing gear problems.

Walter Wilson, the general manager was Palapas Bar, says his boss loved Kemah and the community loved him back.

“There’s a lot of people down here that love this bar, love Greg. And love everything that the bar and the location represents,” said Wilson.

He described his boss as a tough but fair man who took care of his staff.

Boaz was known to frequent his bar that recently celebrated its 15th anniversary.

“Since Kemah was a quiet sleeping town. And until this turned into what’s it’s turned into now. He’s always been a part of this. So, it’s a big loss. Definitely big loss,” Wilson added.

Green says he caught up with his friend there several times a year. And it’ll be part of Boaz legacy to live life fully.

“To have fun — have fun. He likes to have fun and he loved people. And he likes to see others do well too and he’s always be there to help them,” he concluded.

Green says Angleton High School Class of 1982 will plan a tribute for him at an upcoming class reunion this summer. The group had to postpone their 35th year class reunion because of Harvey last year. Green say Boaz was helping plan the event.