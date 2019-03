ANAHUAC, Texas (FOX 26) — National Transportation Safety Board investigators confirm that the cockpit voice recorder has been recovered from the cargo jet that crashed in Trinity Bay in Chambers County on Saturday.

The recorder will be taken to the NTSB laboratories in Washington, D.C., where it will be evaluated.

Atlas Air Flight 3591 was headed to Houston from Miami and was operated on behalf of Amazon when it crashed in the Anahuac area on Saturday afternoon.

"The black boxes are obviously the key to everything for the National Transportation Safety Board and there's no doubt from the video we've seen, there's no explanation as to the cause of this crash," said Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne in an interview with FOX 26 News on Monday.