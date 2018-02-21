Chester County police rescue cat stuck in garbage disposal

By: Maria Murray

Posted: Feb 21 2018 11:24AM CST

Updated: Feb 21 2018 05:36PM CST

TREDYFFRIN TWP. (WTXF) - Chester County police came to the rescue Saturday after a curious cat found himself stuck in his family’s garbage disposal.

Tredyffrin Township Police Sgt. Brian Hughes, with the help of a few tools and a bit of coconut oil, safely disassembled the disposal and successfully freed the trapped feline in an hour's time.

“We’re happy to report that our new furry friend was uninjured and remains with all 9 lives intact,” the department posted on Facebook. “Who says only Firefighters rescue cats?”

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston