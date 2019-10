- Fans can cheer on the Houston Astros during their postseason run at a playoff rally at City Hall.

The Mayor's Astros Playoff Rally will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday on the front steps of Houston City Hall.

The rally is free and open to the public.

Several special guests will join Mayor Sylvester Turner at the rally including Astros President of Business Operations Reid Ryan, President of Baseball Operations Jeff Luhnow, Astros players Josh Reddick and Chris Devenski, mascot Orbit and the Coca-Cola Shooting Stars.

Fans can also cheer on the Astros at street festivals and watch parties at Minute Maid Park during the postseason. For every postseason home game, fans with a valid game ticket can attend a street festival. For every away game, fans can claim a free voucher to attend a watch party.

