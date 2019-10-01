< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Cheer on Houston Astros during postseason games at Watch Parties & Street Festivals Michael Brantley of the Astros celebrates with team mates after hitting a three run home run against pitcher Luis Garcia #40 of the Angels in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 27, 2019. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images) Michael Brantley of the Astros celebrates with team mates after hitting a three run home run against pitcher Luis Garcia #40 of the Angels in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 27, 2019. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images) Michael Brantley of the Astros celebrates with team mates after hitting a three run home run against pitcher Luis Garcia #40 of the Angels in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 27, 2019. By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Oct 01 2019 05:38AM CDT
Updated Oct 01 2019 05:49AM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Fans in Houston can cheer on the Houston Astros during their postseason run at Street Festivals and Watch Parties at Minute Maid Park. For every home game, fans with a valid game ticket can attend a Street Festival beginning four hours before the first pitch. There will be live music, food, games, and more.

Street Festivals are scheduled for October 4, October 5, and October 10, if a Game 5 is necessary.

For every away game, a Watch Party will be held at Minute Maid Park. Fans can claim a free admission voucher in order to attend the event. (Photo: Neosho Police Department) (Photo: Neosho Police Department) An $8,000 reward is being offered for information leading to arrest in what the Humane Society of the U.S. called a "heinous" case involving a female beagle being skinned alive in southwest Missouri. Waco PD is reporting a possible shooting at off-campus apartments. Students are instructed to seek shelter away from doors and windows. BAYLOR ALERT: The Waco Police Department has given the all clear. It is now safe to resume normal activities on campus. (Photo credit: Nick via Twitter) (Beaverton Police Department) (Photo: Handout/ The University of Alabama at Birmingham) Most Recent Reported shooting at apartments near Baylor University campus At least 4 reportedly wounded in shooting at Washington apartment complex Police surround an apartment complex in Vancouver, Washington, after a shooting broke out on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Photo credit: Nick via Twitter) Clarence Gibson no longer band director at Texas Southern University 'I couldn't stop laughing': Dashcam captures 'priceless' startled face of car burglar A dash cam in a woman's car captured the "priceless" moment the suspected car thief realized he was being filmed. (Beaverton Police Department) Wheelchair-bound Alabama man who is dying of cancer gets baptized as final request Thomas Roberts, dying of lung cancer, wheelchair-bound and unable to breathe without oxygen tubes, got his final request in life. (Photo: Handout/ The University of Alabama at Birmingham) 