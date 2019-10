- Fans in Houston can cheer on the Houston Astros during their postseason run at Street Festivals and Watch Parties at Minute Maid Park.

For every home game, fans with a valid game ticket can attend a Street Festival beginning four hours before the first pitch. There will be live music, food, games, and more.

Street Festivals are scheduled for October 4, October 5, and October 10, if a Game 5 is necessary.

For every away game, a Watch Party will be held at Minute Maid Park. Fans can claim a free admission voucher in order to attend the event. The game will be shown on the videoboard in the stadium and on the Plaza on Crawford Street.

Watch Parties are scheduled for October 7 and October 8, if a Game 4 is necessary.

For more information on the events and to claim a Watch Party voucher, click here.