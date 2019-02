HOUSTON (FOX 26) — At a four-day summit in The Vatican that ended on Sunday regarding sexual abuse by clergy, Pope Francis called for the eradication of child abuse “from the face of the earth."

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the leader of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, will be among those tasked with working to make that happen.

In his first sit-down interview since his return to Houston, Cardinal DiNardo spoke with FOX 26 News anchor Tom Zizka about those next steps.