Boy celebrates 5th birthday in hospital months after being shot

- To see Sir Romeo Milam walking, smiling and celebrating his 5th birthday is remarkable considering just months ago doctors weren't sure he would survive.

After making it through nearly 30 surgeries, you could say this little guy is a superhero. So, it’s fitting that for his birthday at Texas Children's Hospital he's channeling his favorite superhero – Batman.

Back in May, Sir Romeo was sitting with his grandmother as gunfire erupted at the King's Row Apartments on Houston’s southside. A stray bullet came into their home, striking Sir Romeo in the abdomen.

Monday at the hospital, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo joined two of the officers who responded to the call that night and kept Sir Romeo alive in the back seat of their vehicle until medics arrived.

"I have children of my own and I couldn't imagine being on the other end of that. So just having him here to celebrate, with his favorite character, because I also love Batman. It's great," says Sgt. Corey Hamilton.

"It's a blessing and they're the heroes as are the folks who transported him in the ambulance and the doctors and nurses that have worked with him here," says Chief Acevedo.

It was Sir Romeo’s new Bat-mobile that seemed to have most of his attention.

His family and police are still focused on finding whoever shot him. They are still pleading with someone to come forward.