- Authorities say two people have been arrested after human remains were found in a metal barrel at a home in Shepherd.

According to Texas DPS, the remains were found during an investigation into the disappearance of Kirk Buik.

During the investigation, authorities obtained information resulting in the issuance of search warrants that lead to the discovery of the remains. Investigators say they still need to identify the body.

Texas DPS says Jack Wayne Gonzales and Matthew David Greenwood have been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Additional charges are possible.

The investigation is ongoing.

