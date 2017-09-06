Bear Creek neighborhood still dealing with floodwaters

- Homes in the Bear Creek neighborhood are still inaccessible because of the standing water and residents there are worried help may be hard to find.

"It would be very difficult to stay," says Sean McLean who's lived in the Bear Creek neighborhood for 3 years with his wife and 18-month-old son.

"It's just hard to look at. It's hard to come back and not feel sad," says McLean.

And by far, this is the worst flooding he's ever seen.

"Water levels four feet plus in the house, maybe as high as five feet," says McLean.

The water was high and the damage inside evident through pictures Sean snapped when he went in to grab some items last week.

"I don't know what's in there. It just looks like raw sewage at this point. I don't have a desire to contract any kind of disease," says McLean. "You can Clorox it, bleach it until they say it's as clean as can be. I just don't know if I can ever feel like it's clean and it's a safe place to stay."

Down the block, those needing some bleach or even lunch can pick it up, compliments of generous neighbors and Joyce Garcia.

"You know I did what I had to do. They were hot," says Garcia.

A resident of Bear Creek for over 20 years, Garcia got some water, food and cleaning supplies and set up the makeshift relief stand outside of her house.

Now, however, ten days into the recovery and help is apparently becoming hard to find.

"All of those people who were just wonderful and helping out in the beginning, where are they now?" asks Garcia.

And as the water on the street begins to leave, Blanca Daws, who has lived in Bear Creek for just six months, says her family is leaving, too.

"We don't want to flood again. This is definitely one of the things we're going to look for in our next neighborhood. Somewhere up high where it doesn't flood," says Daws.