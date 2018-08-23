Bayou City Buzz - Southern cool

GQ magazine has named Houston the New Capital of Southern Cool. Although we already knew that, we’re happy that the world is taking notice.

In an article released today, GQ food critic Brett Martin chronicles his dive into our scene and what he found was much more than he could’ve ever imagined.

We are mentioned as “”the next food capital of America, also stating that “Houston looks like the American city of the future”.

GQ has noticed many changes Houston has made in the last six years, adding amenities that cool cities have like bike lanes, downtown attractions, beautiful green spaces, art and much more. GQ went on to highlight Houston's international food scene.

Reporter CoCo Dominguez went around the city to talk to people about what makes Houston cool.