Bayou City Buzz - Houston Scream Fest

Tucked away in south Houston, is a Halloween town like you’ve never seen before -- Houston Scream Fest.

Houston Scream Fest has several themed haunted houses like the haunted home of La Llorona, the insane asylum, the Graveyard and the Texas chainsaw maze. They also have midway carnival games, vendors, live concerts and even a zombie paintball hunt.

The price of admission is $40, however that includes all haunted houses and all drinks for adults and children.

To make sure all guests have a safe time, Houston Scream Fest has the Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department on scene.

Houston Scream Fest is located at 1500 Elton Street in Houston. You can find more information by visiting their website here.