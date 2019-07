- You can help a child in need go back to school with the supplies they need.

From now through August 6, Kroger shoppers can donate a pre-packaged school supply kit for $7 or simply donate $2, $5 or $10 dollars at the register via scan cards to help local students.

Kroger estimates this year’s Backpack Boosters collection drive will equip more than 45,000 children across Texas and Louisiana with the tools for a successful school year.

Several school districts throughout the Houston area will receive the donations in time for the new year.

You’ll spot the pre-packaged kits and scan cards near the registers.

FOX 26 has teamed up with Kroger for this effort.