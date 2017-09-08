Authorities advise patience on Houston roadways this weekend

Commuters will need patience and planning for safe and successful travel as many major roadways remain closed due to flooding. Roads that are closed in West Houston crossing Buffalo Bayou include:

Eldridge Parkway

Dairy Ashford Road

Kirkwood Road

Wilcrest Drive

Sam Houston Tollway

Highway 6 south of IH-10 and Gessner should reopen by Monday morning.



Roadways that cross the reservoirs including: Highway 6 north of IH-10, Eldridge Parkway north of IH-10, Clay Road and Westheimer Parkway will remain closed for at least another week.

Houston Public Works has worked to repair hundreds of traffic signals over the past week. By Monday, there should only remain a handful still in queue to repair.



Since many of these traffic signal were submerged in water, we ask that the community bear with us as some may go back to flash. If you see a traffic signal that is not working or a traffic sign that is down, please call 311.



