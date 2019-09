- A bronze Maleah Davis sculpture created by a Houston artist now has a forever home.

Texas EquuSearch Director Tim Miller took to Facebook Thursday to thank artist Shirley Scarpetta for deciding to keep the piece of art at their Dickinson office.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to give this beautiful piece created in remembrance of Maleah Davis a home here at our office in Dickinson,” Miller said in a Facebook caption.

“Once the news broke out about the Maleah Davis story, it just really captivated me and it was just something that was in my heart to do, to be her voice after the fact so that no one forgets her little name," Scarpetta said. "She is definitely now considered Houston’s angel. And whomever houses her, wherever we find a home for her, that she won't be forgotten and the other little children that are out there that have been either a form of abuse or something like that, that people will try not to do that and not harm their children.”

Scarpetta has been looking for a permanent location for the sculpture since she finished creating it.

“Just somewhere where she makes the biggest impact," she told FOX 26. "Somewhere where whenever people walk through, that they can be reminded to either help the children or just to have a conversation about it.”

