“We are grateful for the opportunity to give this beautiful piece created in remembrance of Maleah Davis a home here at our office in Dickinson,” Miller said in a Facebook caption.
“Once the news broke out about the Maleah Davis story, it just really captivated me and it was just something that was in my heart to do, to be her voice after the fact so that no one forgets her little name," Scarpetta said. "She is definitely now considered Houston’s angel. And whomever houses her, wherever we find a home for her, that she won't be forgotten and the other little children that are out there that have been either a form of abuse or something like that, that people will try not to do that and not harm their children.”
Scarpetta has been looking for a permanent location for the sculpture since she finished creating it.
“Just somewhere where she makes the biggest impact," she told FOX 26. "Somewhere where whenever people walk through, that they can be reminded to either help the children or just to have a conversation about it.”
Maleah Davis memorialized with bronze sculpture in Houston
Sep 27 2019
Sep 27 2019
A Harris County deputy has passed away after being shot in the line of duty.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal was shot while conducting a traffic stop on Friday afternoon. Robert Solis has been taken into custody and charged with capital murder.
Sep 27 2019
Sep 27 2019
Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, who died in the line of duty after being shot during a traffic stop , was more than just a deputy.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez called him a trailblazer and a leader, who represented the true diversity of our community.
Sep 27 2019
Sep 27 2019
On February 11, 2002, Houston SWAT officers rescued a young child being held hostage by his own father.
Robert Solis, now charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal , was accused of holding his 4-year-old hostage after shooting another man in southwest Houston.
The little boy was not harmed, but it took the team an hour and a half to talk Solis into surrendering his child.