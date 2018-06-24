Police make arrests in killing of Bronx teenager

Lesandro Guzman-Feliz Lesandro Guzman-Feliz

- Police have made several arrests in connection with last week's killing of a 15-year-old boy at a Bronx bodega. The NYPD arrested Kevin Alvarez, 19, of the Bronx, on Sunday. He was charged with murder and gang assault.

Law enforcement sources told Fox 5 News that police in New Jersey took three suspects into custody. A fifth suspect was reportedly picked up in the Dominican Republic.

The NYPD released a statement saying that they're in the process of interviewing suspects and that more arrests are anticipated.

Police say a group of people attacked Lesandro Guzman-Feliz Tuesday night. The teen, known as "Junior," died after getting slashed with knives and a machete. The boy tried to limp to the hospital but died on the street.

It was reportedly a case of mistaken identity and one gang member went so far as to post an apology on social media for the teen's killing. Guzman-Feliz was in the NYPD Explorers program and had wanted to become a New York City police officer when he got older.

A large memorial formed outside the bodega where Guzman-Feliz was killed.

Yankees star pitcher CC Sabathia and singer Rihanna, among other celebrities, reacted with posts on social media expressing their condolences.

The hashtag "#JusticeForJunior" has gone viral.

UPDATE: Arrests have been made and more are anticipated. Suspects are currently being questioned. We thank the public for the outpouring of tips shared and we encourage people to continue to come forward and share them by calling #800577TIPS. The case is ongoing #JusticeForJunior pic.twitter.com/4a3um4XkMd — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 25, 2018