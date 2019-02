- Wednesday was Armed Forces Appreciation Day at the Houston Rodeo, a day to say "thank you" to all of our men and women in the military, current and former.

One local company isn't just saying "we appreciate you," but it is also showing it. Houston's Halliburton is now partnering with the U.S. Army to help make it easier for veterans to find jobs.

”I think it's only appropriate that we pay back and facilitate them getting into the corporate world,” explained Halliburton Chief HR Officer Lawrence Pope.

Halliburton is just the latest to join the Army's PaYS Program, which stands for Partnership For Youth Success. Amazon, Coca-Cola, Southwest Airlines and Shell are a few of the businesses already taking part. Here's how it works: When new army enlistees enroll in PaYs, it guarantees them a job interview after their service.

"The rest is up to them,” smiles Pope.

In the past, there have been too many military veterans that end up homeless and on the street. This program is one more reassurance for recruits like Kirtan Patel.

"There are a lot of people out there who when they come out of the army, a lot of people don't have jobs,” says Patel.

He's relieved to hear companies are committing to hiring military veterans.

"I'm very excited to go to basic training. I leave this Sunday," he said.

”For an old broken down cavalryman who's been in the army 30-something years, it's heartwarming to see our corporations are answering the call to take care of their veterans,” adds U.S. Army Lt. General Paul Funk.

On Wednesday at the rodeo on Armed Forces Appreciation Day, you can enjoy free admission into the rodeo if you are an active service member in uniform with your current military ID. Military spouses with a current military spouse ID also get in at no charge, as well as children under 18.