div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Apple keeps Mac Pro assembly in Texas after tariff relief By MICHAEL LIEDTKE, AP Technology Writer
Posted Sep 24 2019 06:10AM CDT
Updated Sep 24 2019 06:18AM CDT American multinational technology company Apple store and logo seen in Shanghai. Apple launched sales of its latest iPhone 11 series in China. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/GettyImages-1169966883_1569323712871_7673205_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/GettyImages-1169966883_1569323712871_7673205_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/GettyImages-1169966883_1569323712871_7673205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="American multinational technology company Apple store and logo seen in Shanghai. Apple launched sales of its latest iPhone 11 series in China. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>American multinational technology company Apple store and logo seen in Shanghai. Apple launched sales of its latest iPhone 11 series in China. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430079892-430079899" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/GettyImages-1169966883_1569323712871_7673205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/GettyImages-1169966883_1569323712871_7673205_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/GettyImages-1169966883_1569323712871_7673205_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/GettyImages-1169966883_1569323712871_7673205_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/GettyImages-1169966883_1569323712871_7673205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="American multinational technology company Apple store and logo seen in Shanghai. Apple launched sales of its latest iPhone 11 series in China. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>American multinational technology company Apple store and logo seen in Shanghai. Apple launched sales of its latest iPhone 11 series in China. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/news/apple-keeps-mac-pro-assembly-in-texas">MICHAEL LIEDTKE, AP Technology Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 06:10AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 06:18AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430079892" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SAN FRANCISCO (AP)</strong> - Apple will continue manufacturing its Mac Pro computers in Texas after the Trump administration approved its request to waive tariffs on certain parts imported from China.</p> <p>The commitment announced Monday clears up several months of uncertainty while Apple mulled shifting production of the Mac Pro from an Austin, Texas, plant where it has been assembling the high-end computer since 2013. In late June, The Wall Street Journal reported Apple was on the verge of shifting the Mac Pro's assembly line to a factory near Shanghai.</p> <p>But Apple apparently had a change of heart after the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative agreed to waive tariffs on the Mac Pro parts made in China. Those tariffs could have made the $6,000 Mac Pro even more expensive.</p> <p>"We thank the administration for their support enabling this opportunity," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.</p> <p>Apple is deeply rooted in Austin, where it has built its second largest campus outside its Cupertino, California, headquarters. The company says about 6,000 of its employees currently work in Austin and it has plans to create another 5,000 jobs as part of a $1 billion expansion announced last year. The Mac Pro assembly plant is run by Flex Ltd.</p> <p>Apple emphasized the new Mac Pro, unveiled in June with the company's typical fanfare, also contains parts from more than a dozen U.S. companies and that the computer also is designed and engineered in its home country.</p> <p>Even with the tariff break on the Mac Pro, Apple still could be hit later this year.</p> <p>President Donald Trump has promised to broaden the penalties he has been rolling out in his trade war against China. A 10% tariff scheduled to take effect Dec. 15 could affect Apple's most popular product, the iPhone, which is mostly assembled in China.</p> <p>If the tariffs are applied to the iPhone, Apple could be in a bind. It would be forced to either pass the cost on to consumers and risk losing business at a time when sales of the device have been slumping, or undercut its profit margins by absorbing the tax itself.</p> <p>Both prospects are unnerving to investors, which is one reason Apple's stock price has remained below its peak of $233.47 reached nearly a year ago while other key market indexes have hit new highs since then. Apple's shares gained 99 cents Monday to close at $218.72</p> <p>Cook has proven adept at convincing Trump to protect the Apple from the China tariffs so far. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lotto Texas ticket sold in Montgomery wins $23.75 million jackpot</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 06:18AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 06:22AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Someone who bought a Lotto Texas ticket in Montgomery hit the jackpot.</p><p>A Lotto Texas ticket sold in Montgomery matched six of the six winning numbers in the September 25 drawing. The jackpot prize is $23.75 million.</p><p>The winning numbers are: 5, 9, 26, 38, 41 and 44.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-shot-during-robbery-in-southwest-houston" title="Man shot during robbery in southwest Houston" data-articleId="430352604" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/vlcsnap-2019-09-26-05h59m37s30_1569495590392_7676793_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/vlcsnap-2019-09-26-05h59m37s30_1569495590392_7676793_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/vlcsnap-2019-09-26-05h59m37s30_1569495590392_7676793_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/vlcsnap-2019-09-26-05h59m37s30_1569495590392_7676793_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/vlcsnap-2019-09-26-05h59m37s30_1569495590392_7676793_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man shot during robbery in southwest Houston</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 06:00AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police say a man was shot during a robbery in southwest Houston late Tuesday night.</p><p>Officers received two calls about a shooting around 11 p.m. Tuesday and found the man shot near Hornwood and Tarneff.</p><p>The man told police he was walking in front of the apartment complex when he was approached by several males who announced a robbery. The man was shot in the abdomen.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-found-shot-in-street-in-northwest-houston" title="Man found shot in street in northwest Houston" data-articleId="430351464" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/vlcsnap-2019-09-26-05h31m47s248_1569494457512_7676792_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/vlcsnap-2019-09-26-05h31m47s248_1569494457512_7676792_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/vlcsnap-2019-09-26-05h31m47s248_1569494457512_7676792_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/vlcsnap-2019-09-26-05h31m47s248_1569494457512_7676792_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/vlcsnap-2019-09-26-05h31m47s248_1569494457512_7676792_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man found shot in street in northwest Houston</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 05:41AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was found shot in the street in northwest Houston late Wednesday night.</p><p>A police officer was en route to a call just before midnight when he saw a man lying in the street on W. Gulf Bank Road near Streamside Drive. Two people were attempting to give first aid.</p><p>The man was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/vlcsnap-2019-09-26-05h59m37s30_1569495590392_7676793_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/vlcsnap-2019-09-26-05h59m37s30_1569495590392_7676793_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/vlcsnap-2019-09-26-05h59m37s30_1569495590392_7676793_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/vlcsnap-2019-09-26-05h59m37s30_1569495590392_7676793_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man shot during robbery in southwest Houston</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-found-shot-in-street-in-northwest-houston" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/vlcsnap-2019-09-26-05h31m47s248_1569494457512_7676792_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/vlcsnap-2019-09-26-05h31m47s248_1569494457512_7676792_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/vlcsnap-2019-09-26-05h31m47s248_1569494457512_7676792_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/vlcsnap-2019-09-26-05h31m47s248_1569494457512_7676792_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/vlcsnap-2019-09-26-05h31m47s248_1569494457512_7676792_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man found shot in street in northwest Houston</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/educators-discuss-ways-to-tackle-cyberbullying" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/25/Debrief__Katy_ISD_taking_efforts_to_stop_0_7676738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/25/Debrief__Katy_ISD_taking_efforts_to_stop_0_7676738_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/25/Debrief__Katy_ISD_taking_efforts_to_stop_0_7676738_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/25/Debrief__Katy_ISD_taking_efforts_to_stop_0_7676738_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/25/Debrief__Katy_ISD_taking_efforts_to_stop_0_7676738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Educators discuss ways to tackle cyberbullying</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/man-charged-in-fatal-hit-and-run-that-killed-two-homeless-people" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/25/lenton_1569468965804_7676559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/25/lenton_1569468965804_7676559_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/25/lenton_1569468965804_7676559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/25/lenton_1569468965804_7676559_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/25/lenton_1569468965804_7676559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man accused of hitting Houston homeless with his car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/heroes-for-freedom-golf-tourney-raises-funds-for-vets" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/25/lenton_1569468965804_7676559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/25/lenton_1569468965804_7676559_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/25/lenton_1569468965804_7676559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/25/lenton_1569468965804_7676559_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/25/lenton_1569468965804_7676559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>HEROES for Freedom Golf Tourney raises funds for vets</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 