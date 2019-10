- Police say a 3-month-old girl who was reported missing has been located and is unharmed.

An Amber Alert was issued for 3-month-old Jamila Franklin from Amarillo on Thursday.

Police say Jamila was left in the custody of 24-year-old Aliyah Moore around 3 p.m. Wednesday. When the parents returned, police say Aliyah and Jamila were both missing.

Arlington police located Jamila and Aliyah around 11 a.m. Thursday. Police say the baby is unharmed.

The investigation into the disappearance is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at (806)378-3038.

FOX 26 reported this story from Houston.