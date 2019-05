- Police say a Waco mother who reported her children as kidnapped and sparked an Amber Alert forgot to pick the girls up from daycare the day before.

An Amber Alert was issued early Thursday morning for the 3-year-old and 4-year-old girls. Waco police say due to social media and news coverage of the alert, daycare staff contacted them and the girls were found safe.

Investigators say the mother forgot she took her kids to daycare yesterday and left them there. According to police, daycare staff tried multiple times to contact the mother, and one of the daycare workers took the girls home and took care of them for the night.

Police say the man named in the Amber Alert is no longer a suspect the case but is wanted on multiple warrants.

Authorities say the investigation led them to find "less than favorable living conditions" in the children's home and CPS was notified. Police are continuing to investigate.

FOX 26 reported this story from Houston.