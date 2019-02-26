< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Famazing-soul-man-buys-540-in-girl-scout-cookies-so-girls-could-get-out-the-cold width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story391692615" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="391692615" data-article-version="1.0">'Amazing soul!': Man buys $540 in Girl Scout cookies so girls could get out of the cold</h1> </header> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-391692615-391695486"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/02/26/girl%20scouts%203_1551200168540.JPG_6825320_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/02/26/girl%20scouts%203_1551200168540.JPG_6825320_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> <figcaption>Photo Credit: Kayla Dillard</figcaption> </figure> </aside> data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-391692615" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>GREENVILLE, South Carolina (FOX 26)</strong> - It’s Girl Scout cookie season, and one man was able to relieve two girls of duty outside of a South Carolina grocery store with one amazing gesture.</p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="670" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fphoto.php%3Ffbid%3D10217647531392745%26set%3Da.2770642617896%26type%3D3&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

In a Facebook post that has since gone viral, Kayla Dillard says Maya and Emerson were selling Girl Scout cookies on a chilly night when a man bought seven boxes of cookies for $40 and told them to keep the change.

Dillard, who is known as the cookie manager, said the man then came back to the table and told the girls, “Pack up all of your cookies. I’m taking them all so y’all can get out this cold.”

Dillard says it was about 34 degrees outside at the time, and she was in “complete shock” when the man came back to the table, giving them $540 in total.

“After the initial shock wore off, we were thankful,” she said. "He is a great, humble man and we sincerely thank him for what he did. Our girls will remember this for the rest of their lives!"

