In a Facebook post that has since gone viral, Kayla Dillard says Maya and Emerson were selling Girl Scout cookies on a chilly night when a man bought seven boxes of cookies for $40 and told them to keep the change.
Dillard, who is known as the cookie manager, said the man then came back to the table and told the girls, “Pack up all of your cookies. I’m taking them all so y’all can get out this cold.”
Dillard says it was about 34 degrees outside at the time, and she was in “complete shock” when the man came back to the table, giving them $540 in total.
“After the initial shock wore off, we were thankful,” she said. "He is a great, humble man and we sincerely thank him for what he did. Our girls will remember this for the rest of their lives!"