- 61 year-old Noe “Kino” Medina was last seen in southeast Houston, Texas on January 20th, 2019.

Noe was wearing a black shirt, a blue jacket with the name “MEDINA” in white letters on the back of the jacket and brown boots. He was possibly wearing a cap also. He was clean shaven when he was last seen, but likely not now. Noe has a speech impediment, and he doesn’t have any teeth either. He also walks in a hunched-over posture. Noe has high blood pressure, Diabetes, Dementia & Schizophrenia, and he is in bad need of his medication. He has “NOE” tattooed on the knuckles of his right hand.

If you have seen Noe “Kino” Medina since his disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Noe’s disappearance; please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840, Jack Boggess at (713) 826-3869 for more details - or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.