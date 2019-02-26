While at the Texas Capitol, Abigail was also honored with a Senate Resolution recognizing Abigail for her bravery while battling Wilms tumor cancer.
Today I presented Abigail Arias from Angleton (and of the @FreeportPD and Texas Rangers) with a Senate Resolution honoring her bravery in the face of her prolonged fight with cancer. Motion to make pink boots an official part of the Texas Ranger uniform? #txlege @TxDPS pic.twitter.com/dLgcdxxot2— Larry Taylor (@SenLarryTaylor) February 25, 2019
Abigail was sworn in as an honorary police officer at the Freeport Police Department this month. Police officers, first responders and citizens watched as Abigail, wearing her own Freeport police uniform, took an oath to continue fighting the "bad guys" until she is cancer free.
FOX 26 reported this story from Houston.