A second drug case involving Officer Gerald Goines has been dismissed.

Travon Cornett won’t forget the day the narcotics officers stormed into his grandmother's home on the northeast side.

"I think it was a set up due to the fact that the house had been raided several times with other people in it," says Cornett.

According to the search warrant, they found a small amount of drugs and a .22 pistol. They charged him with possession under four grams. Officer Steven Bryan obtained the warrant for the 2016 raid. He's been relieved of duty. Officer Gerald Goines was on the surveillance team. That was enough to have the Harris County District Attorney's Office flag it as one of the 27 active cases involving Goines that needed to be reviewed.

This all comes after a police investigation into the deadly raid on Harding Street revealed that Goines may have lied to get that warrant. Chief Art Acevedo says that investigation is far from over. HCDAO said last week it was launching a review of more than 1,400 criminal cases, including 27 active cases, spanning Houston Police Officer Gerald Goines' career.

"We've got a lot of reviews going which included what happened up to that raid which included before Kim Ogg announced anything, which includes a broader dive into our narcotics division's policies, procedures, systems to see if there’s any other flags out there we need to look at."

Another woman, who claims she was sent to jail because of a case handled by Officer Gerald Goines, had her case dismissed and was released from jail on Wednesday.

Cornett's lawyer says his case was dismissed quote "in the interest of justice." There's not much more than that. Cornett says he's glad prosecutors may have come to the same conclusion he has about the raid.

"I feel great. Now I can get back to work. I'm a welder.” said Cornett.