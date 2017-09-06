Attorney files class-action lawsuit over reservoir release from Barker and Addicks dams

- Outrage is sparking among homeowners living along the Barker and Addicks dams. A Houston attorney has filed a federal lawsuit against the Army Corps of Engineers because of the thousands of homes flooded in west Harris county. The attorney is specifically fighting for people whose homes were flooded by the Addicks and Barker reservoir releases.

In the 10 page lawsuit, the attorney claims the Corps knew homes near the dams and along Buffalo Bayou were at risk years ago. Now that their streets like these and homes are flooded, the government should pay up.

The attorney also alleges the flood control district and Army Corps of Engineers failed to make changes to the reservoir system that could have prevented or lessened the flooding. The suit claims in 2009 the Corps rated the dams among the country's 6 most unsafe dams. In 1996, engineers from the Harris County flood control district released a report now obtained by the Dallas Morning News. According to the Dallas Morning News, the engineers predicted flooding of this magnitude, if the Army Corps of Engineers didn't make $400 million worth of drainage improvements. The improvements included building tunnels underground to move water from the reservoirs to the ship channel without flooding streets, homes and businesses

Keep informed with new updates on this developing story.

