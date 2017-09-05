Flooding jams traffic on roads in west Houston

-

Today was the first day back to work for many in the Houston area following Hurricane Harvey, but the commute to and from work was far from easy. With some of our main roads still closed because of flooding, sitting in a traffic jam is just something we are going to have to deal with.

With parts of Beltway 8, Highway 6, Gessner Road and Memorial Drive closed, traffic is now bumper to bumper on streets like Chimney Rock, Westheimer, Richmond, and Hillcroft. Even major highways like the Southwest Freeway, and I-10 were packed well into the evening hours.

Frustrations mounted and horns blared for most of the evening drive, as people were trying their best to head home.

"Took me about three hours to get from Northside to over here to fix a friends car that broke down," said Fernando Vazquez.

Until the flooded roads open, this will be the new normal for rush hour traffic.